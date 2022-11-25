Osun ALGON calls for calm over Federal High Court verdict

Following the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo sacking the elected Councilors and Chairmen in the State on Friday, the leadership of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Osun State Chapter has called for calm.

Describing the ruling as a temporary setback, ALGON called on its members to remain peaceful as the leadership of the party - All Progressives Congress (APC) and all Chairmen across the 69 Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative Offices had filed a Notice of Appeal and Stay of Execution against the ruling.

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo had earlier today nullified the recently conducted local government election in the State.

In a statement signed by the ALGON's Chairman, Hon. Abiodun Idowu, the association urged the loyalists of the party to remain resolute as necessary legal process had been taken to reverse the court decision.

