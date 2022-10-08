Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the PDP has gained 16 new members from the APC in Sokoto state

The new defectors until their move to the PDP were ward executives in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state

Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, who spoke on behalf of the new PDP members, revealed why they left the APC

Sokoto state - No fewer than 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) ward executives in Sokoto state have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftains officially joined the PDP on Friday, October 7.

Equal treatment awaits you, PDP assures defectors

While receiving the new members at his residence in Sokoto, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

He said their decision to join the PDP will help the party to succeed in its struggle ahead of the 2023 polls, The Punch reported.

According to the statement, the Sokoto state PDP chairman urged the defectors to continue to educate the general public on the legacy projects and initiatives of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

2023 elections: Why we decided to dump APC for PDP

Speaking on behalf of the new members, Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda, said they decided to join the PDP because of the track record of the Tambuwal-led state government.

Dan-Sanda said he and other new members will work closely with the PDP leadership in the ward, local government and state to ensure the success of the party's candidates during the 2023 general elections.

He appreciated the PDP’s Chairman for receiving them and giving them more courage to be part of the party’s struggle ahead of the 2023 electioneering period.

From APC to PDP: List of new defectors

Alhaji Garba Dan-Sanda

Aliyu Liman

Adamu Salihu

Alinbo Dan-Tudu

Abdullahi Belbela

Abdu Langebo

Hussain Langebo

Umaru Dadi

Abubakar Isa

Agada Lajinge

Usman Kalla

Isa Suleiman

Yawale Isa

Jadi Abdullahi

Aminu Makuwana

The defectors are all from the Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

PDP suffers heavy loss as 7,000 supporters defect to APC in Sokoto state

Also in Sokoto state, about 7,000 PDP supporters recently defected to the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The defectors alleged that the PDP had failed in all sectors of development.

Legit.ng gathers that the mass defection was disclosed in a statement released by Bashar Abubakar, a media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on Friday, September 16.

