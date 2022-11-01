Some chieftains of the PDP in Sokoto state have crossed to the APC as Nigeria moves closer to the 2023 elections

Bashar Abubakar, the media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), said the latest defections were recorded at the Isa local government area of the state

The defectors whose names were not mentioned said PDP's lack of courage and political will to drive them to the promised land made them leave the party

Isa LGA, Sokoto state - Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Tuesday, November 1, by Bashar Abubakar, the media aide to Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North).

The PDP is battling an internal crisis under the Iyorchia Ayu-led chairmanship. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu

Source: Twitter

Abubakar said the latest defections were recorded at the Isa local government area of the state, The Nation reported.

He added that those who defected to the APC were the PDP ward executives at Turba, Bafarawa, Bargaja wards and other prominent personalities from the area.

PDP defectors received by APC senatorial candidate Ibrahim Lamido

Abubakar said the defectors were received by the APC Senatorial candidate in the zone, Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido, at a brief occasion.

He quoted Lamido as assuring the new members of equal treatment with other members of APC across the country.

Legit.ng gathers that the Senatorial candidate, who was represented by Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin-Fulani, the APC chairman, Goronyo local government area, welcomed the new members.

He saluted their courage and the level of commitment they exhibited, just as he challenged them to redouble their efforts towards ensuring the victory of APC at all levels.

The defectors attributed their exit from PDP to an alleged lack of courage and political will to drive them to the promised land.

Nigerians react

Wale Sowemimo commented on Facebook:

"Who will see the unfolding victory of Bola Tinubu/Senator Shettima and still want to remain stuck with candidates that are wired to lose?

"This apart, Senator Wammako is a huge tormentor of the PDP in Sokoto State.

"The TSUNAMI JAGABAN is too hot to stand against! GOD Bless NIGERIA!"

Salam Olanrewaju Saheed - Standard said:

"While Tambuwa is serving as an errand boy to Atiku in abroad, his home is burning politically."

Idris Umar Amaryawa said:

"Tambuwal did not do something good that can make Sokoto people to stay with him..."

Usman Ibrahim Yeldu said:

"Sokoto state is for city boy inshallah."

