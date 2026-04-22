The Nigeria Police Force confirmed that Inspector Habila Mangai died after being struck by a truck while on duty in Imo State

Police detained driver Chisom Ajah and transferred the case to the State Motor Traffic Department for investigation

Inspector-General Olatunji Rilwan Disu expressed condolences and ordered a full probe into the fatal incident

The leadership of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the death of Inspector Habila Mangai, who was killed in a road accident while on official stop-and-search duty in Imo state.

The incident occurred on 18 April 2026 along the Owerri–Okigwe Road, where the officer was stationed under the Isiala Mbano Division.

Just In: Truck Kills Officer On Stop-and-Search Duty as Police Take Action

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According to police authorities, the officer was carrying out his lawful duties at Amaraku when he was struck by a Mack truck driven by one Chisom Ajah.

He was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where medical personnel confirmed him dead. His body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

Police: Driver and vehicle taken into custody

The police said the truck driver and the vehicle involved in the crash have been detained and transferred to the State Motor Traffic Department in Owerri for further investigation.

Authorities via X said the move is part of ongoing efforts to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

IGP expresses condolences and orders investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, expressed sorrow over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the Imo State Police Command.

He assured that the officer’s death would not go unaddressed.

“The sacrifice of the deceased will not be in vain,” the Inspector-General said.

He added that a full investigation had been launched to ensure accountability and justice in line with the law.

Police urge motorists to exercise caution

The police also called on road users to be more careful, especially around checkpoints and operational duty posts.

Truck Kills Officer On Stop-and-Search Duty as Police Take Action

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They stressed the importance of obeying traffic rules and maintaining vigilance to prevent similar tragedies.

Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, reaffirmed the commitment of the police to safety and accountability on the roads.

7 die in fatal accident at Ota tollgate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than seven people died, while several others were injured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Highway on Tuesday, February 17. The accident, which involved a truck, tricycle and several individuals, occurred at about 9.55 a.m.

Eyewitnesses stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the toll gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.

Reacting to the deadly accident via a statement signed by Kayode Akinmade, his special adviser on media and strategy, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, bemoaned the recurring tragedy.

Source: Legit.ng