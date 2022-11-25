Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has urged Abia state women to support the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima ticket in 2023

The former Abia Central lawmaker stated that victory is assured for the ruling party, urging women to follow "one who knows the roads"

She described Tinubu as an intellectual technocrat and chief political strategist who will replicate his Lagos success across Nigeria

Osisioma LG, Abia - Nkechi Nwaogu, a former lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District, has expressed optimism in the All Progressives Congress (APC) cruising to victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The former senator gave the ravishing speech of assurance to her teeming supporters on Thursday, November 24, in Abia state during the inauguration of Abia state Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Council.

Senator Nkechi Nwaogu described Bola Tinubu as a man who knows road. Credit: @officialasiwajubat/IG

Speaking at her residence in Osisioma Ngwa local government, the immediate past pro-chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) also stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will become the president of Nigeria come 2023.

Tinubu, a former senator and governor of Lagos state, is one of the front-runners in the coming general election slated for February.

He emerged as the ruling party APC's presidential flagbearer in a primary held in June 2022 with a massive 1,271 votes.

The structures are there for Tinubu/Shettima ticket

Spreading the olives of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket to the women who came from the 184 political wards in Abia, Senator Nwaogu said the Igbo women would not be marginalised in the APC's next phase of government.

She described the APC flagbearer as the political arch-architect who "knows road." She also described his achievement during his two-term spell as governor as the one that brought development to Lagos state.

"The structures are there for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He knows the road, the city boy knows the road, and we will follow the person who knows the road," she stated.

Nwaogu, who goes by the sobriquet Daa Nkee, advised the women not to pay cognizance to lies peddled on social media, saying that the major reason why Tinubu is being wrongly criticised is that he is the candidate to beat.

Asari Dokubo backs Tinubu for 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asari Dokubo, a former leader of the Niger Delta militant and a chieftain in the region, said he is for Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday morning, November 25, Dokubo said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has never handled any executive post before and can't be regarded as an experienced politician.

Source: Legit.ng