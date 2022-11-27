In the last 10 days, the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state has witnessed an influx of thousands of new members

This is after the party's women presidential campaign flag off and a youth rally in support of the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

Governor AbdulRazaq also welcomed decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and other political parties to the APC

Ilorin - Thousands of Kwarans on Thursday, November 24 came out in droves for the official flag off of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima presidential campaign in Ilorin with Governor Abdulrazaq saying that the APC ticket is the most progressive path to a greater Nigeria.

The flag-off was led by the First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, joined by several first ladies from APC states, top government and party officials from Abuja and across the country.

Governor Abdulrazaq welcomed the decampees to Kwara state APC recently. Photo credit: Kwara state government

Also in attendance were the wives of Tinubu and Shettima: Senator Oluremi and Mrs Nana. Top government officials in Kwara state were also in attendance.

The event witnessed the attendance of thousands of party faithful and supporters in Illorin.

Speaking at the event Gov. Abdulrazaq said:

“I am very happy that the State of Harmony was chosen for the flag-off. Our support for Asiwaju Tinubu is not because he is perfect.

“Our support for Asiwaju is because of his provable excellent track record as a people’s person who is able to consolidate on the gains of the present, drive inclusive growth, and lead our country to become more prosperous.

“Asiwaju has the experience. He has the temperament. And he has the right network to make our country more united and stronger.

“By their antecedents, it is clear that the Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket is the most experienced and the most progressive combination available on the ballot in 2023.”

Kwara governor welcomes of decampees from PDP, SDP, others

Governor AbdulRazaq also welcomed decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and other political parties, saying:

“We welcome all the decampees and appreciate everyone for the conviction and trust in our party. We are going to work to achieve success together. We will treat everyone fairly as members of our party.”

Yahaya Seriki led youth rally in support of Gov. Abdulrazaq

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 25, the Kwara state All Progressives Congress Campaign council DG Amb. AbdulFatai Yahya Seriki shutdown the Ilorin metropolis as he led a youth solidarity rally for the governor's ee-election bid.

According to him, APC is the only formidable party in Kwara state, saying:

“I urge to go back to your polling units and wards to mobilize support for Governor AbdulRazaq and other APC candidates. Vote APC for president, Senate, House of Representatives, governorship and House of Assembly come 2023.

“The governor has laid good foundation for development. He has implemented projects in every local government area. His impactful projects are scattered all over the state. He is running youth friendly and people's oriented government.”

