Amid the ongoing drama between top Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido, netizens have dug up a video from December when they seemingly ended their beef

The reemerged clip showed the two music stars hugging and vibing to each other’s music at a club in December 2023

However, just four months later, they have gotten back to fighting dirty online and netizens reacted to the old video

Top Nigerian singers David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Wizkid Ayo Balogun’s recent online drama has sparked a discussion about when they seemingly ended their beef in December 2023.

Recall that just recently, Wizkid caused a huge buzz on social media after he threw shade at Davido with one of his leaked bedroom videos and also fired shots at Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy.

Fans dig up December video of Davido and Wizkid ending their beef. Photos: @davido, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The situation spiralled into name-calling between Wizkid and Davido with fans of both musicians taking sides on social media.

Amid the ongoing drama, netizens were quick to remember how the top two musicians seemingly ended the beef between them in December 2023 when they were spotted at a club having a good time together.

Netizens were quick to dig up the video of their interaction in December and the changes that had taken place just four months after with them calling each other names online.

See the resurfaced video below:

Netizens react to Wizkid and Davido’s old video

The old video of Wizkid and Davido squashing their beef in December raised interesting reactions amid their recent situation. Read what some fans had to say about it below:

jane_smith1254:

“Make davido run oo wizkid fit poison am .”

shaku_rbottleboy:

“Na fake love wizzy Dey show am for here , that guy heart is too full of hates.”

thisisweez:

“My belle I go dance tire.”

skindles4:

“What if these two are using us to catch cruise and laffing at everyone laik awon ode.”

mbarkez28:

“Na now I understand this scene very disrespectful!!!”

typa_ganja:

“Una popsy get joy say him dey with men.”

big_ebezs:

“Next min they hate each other next minute they love each other.”

splandorichie:

“This video means a lot.”

Officialonlygod:

“The fans are the main cause of the issues these guys face.”

10x.kenny:

“No way wizzy is hating on this dude!”

believe_0_1:

“Funds men!! Nobody badder.”

isblissfull_rose:

“See as he be for where obo dey na them they rush obo.”

only1tunbosun:

“Lol fake love from wizkid.”

Ogfreshkinq:

“ Wizkid na better mad man.”

berryguy_na_thai:

“OBO past this guy abeg”

Udnailedit:

“Eyservice love. Comes to the public to pretend to love wizkid bt go inside and ginger his team to be disrespecting wiz and wiz knows dat cos he is smarter dats y he doesn’t pretend when he wants to get back to davido. . Person wey pass person no fit jealous am so wizkid will always be bigger than davido if he likes he should go and use money to buy all the f4ke love out there Davido will continue to be living wizkids throwback. Incase you forgot, wizkid is 001-010, davido can start from 011 dey go after burna and rema.”

Davido calls Wizkid woman beater, fans dig up Jada P's 2019 post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in the course of the online drama between Davido and Wizkid, the DMW boss accused Star Boy of being a woman beater.

This led to netizens digging up a 2019 post that was made by Wizkid's partner, Jada P, where she accused her man of domestic violence.

Jada had penned down a lengthy note where she claimed that she had been in an abusive relationship with Wizkid for years and kept on covering for him even from her close friends and family.

Source: Legit.ng