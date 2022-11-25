Osun 2022: Ede, Davido’s Kinsmen in Joyous Mood Ahead of Adeleke’s Inauguration

It's two days to the Inauguration and swearing-in of the Governor-elect Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke coming up on Sunday, November 27th, 2022

Sadly, Adeleke and the outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola areas till contending against the victory of the July 16 governorship election at the Osun Election Tribunal

Interestingly, the people of Ede are not moved by the battle between the politicians rather they are in a joyous mood ahead of Adeleke's inauguration

Indigenes of Ede, the hometown of Osun Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, are in joyous mood ahead of his inauguration on Sunday, November 27.

The town on Friday, November 25 was busy and all hotels and suites in the town had been fully booked, while most houses are wearing new look, Premium Times reported.

The good people of Osun state are in high spirits ahead of Oyetola's handover to Governor-Elect Ademola Adeleke, Davido's uncle. Photo credit: Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Rasheed Rasheed Senior

Source: Facebook

Also, many of the residents were seen in groups discussing the inauguration in different locations in the town.

Adeleke, who was declared winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state by INEC, will be sworn in on Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He polled 403, 271 votes at the election against outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

A cross section of Ede indigenes, including artisans, market leaders, commercial transporters, told NAN that they had already paid for fabric to be worn for Sunday inauguration.

A driver speaks on the development

Tafa Adekilekun, a member of commercial motorcycle operators, said he and other members of his association paid N3,000 each for the purchase of the fabric for the inauguration.

Adekilekun said his group had also bought a cow and other foodstuffs to celebrate after the inauguration.

“The governor-elect is our son in Ede and the choice of the people.

“We see the inauguration as our own and we are set to celebrate the day just like Sallah and Christmas,” he said.

A resident expressed joy over the development

Another resident, Akintunde Ajayi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) grassroots mobiliser, said members of the party at the ward levels had bought different attires for the inauguration.

Ajayi said the party had also released funds for merry-making in all the wards, adding that party members from other states were already in Osun for the inauguration.

Legit.ng gathered that most of the hotels visited had been fully booked by guests and visitors for the inauguration.

At the Western Sun Hotel (close to the Adelekes’ country home) and other hotels in town, the rooms had been fully booked by guests.

Hotels in Osogbo fully booked

Similarly in Osogbo, the capital, most of the hotels had been fully booked for the inauguration.

A visit to Ideal Nestle Hotel and Ripples Hotel, along Lameco Roundabout, showed that all the rooms were fully booked.

The managers of the two hotels, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that all rooms in the hotel had been booked two weeks ago.

Also, Segun Akeju, the Managing Director, Ebenezer Hotel and Accommodation in Osogbo, said almost all the rooms had been booked by the guests coming for the inauguration.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Osun, Faleye Olaleye, had assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the inauguration of a new governor on Sunday.

A statement by Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson, quoted Mr Olaleye as giving the assurance while inspecting the Osogbo Township Stadium, venue of the inauguration.

Opalola said that the commissioner had before the inspection held a meeting with security chiefs in the state, where they strategised on measures in place to provide adequate security in the state during the programme.

Court nullifies Osun LG Election as Davido's uncle prepares to take over

The Osun state local government election conducted by the Gboyega Oyetola-led administration on October 15, has been nullified by a federal high court in Osogbo, the state capital.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, while delivering his judgment on Friday, November 25, said the poll, which was conducted by the Osun state independent electoral commission (OSIEC), contravened Sections 29 & 32 of the electoral act 2022.

The opposition peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a suit before the court to stop OSIEC from going ahead with the election.

“I will sack your 30 appointed permanent secretaries” Osun Governor-Elect Adeleke threatens Oyetola

Court nullifies Osun LG Election as Davido's uncle prepares to take verGovernor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, November 24, the state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has vowed to sack the appointed civil servants on Monday, November 28.

Governor Oyetola approved and installed 30 senior civil servants as permanent secretaries on Thursday while Adeleke is due to be inaugurated as the State Governor on Sunday, November 27.

In a quick reaction to the appointment, Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, threatened that any of the appointed civil servants that concedes to the appointment will be sacked.

Source: Legit.ng