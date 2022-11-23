Governor Biodun Oyebanji has explained why he kept mute over the recent crisis in the state parliament

He said it was constitutionally wrong for him to pry into their affairs because the law books clearly state their responsibilities

The governor stated that the parliamentarians do not pry in his business, and he does not intend to pry in there's

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has finally opened up on the ongoing feud prevalent at the state house of assembly following the ouster of the former speaker, Gboyega Aribisogan, who Olubunmi Adelugba replaced.

At the presentation of Adelugba at the State House on Tuesday, November 22, Governor Oyebanjo said he had no favourite speakership candidate and did not pry into the feud because it was the right thing to do.

Governor Oyebanji said he did not interfere in the ongoing parliamentary crisis because it was right thing to do constitutionally. Photo: Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

He said:

“The constitution is clear of the powers and functions of all the arms of government. I am leading the executive arm of government, they don’t interfere in what I do and it will be wrong and a violation of the constitution for me to interfere in what is going on in the House of Assembly.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Aribisogan called out the ex-governor, Kayode Fayemi and accused him of controlling and sandwiching the state’s incumbent governor.

Oyebanji lauds Ekiti parliament for budget approval

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Oyebanji, in a statement, expressed gratitude towards the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress for its impact in reaching a peaceful resolution with the state lawmakers.

He also appreciated the state parliament for the quick passage of the state budget and for reposing confidence in his administration.

Oyebanji said:

“There are contestations and disagreements, but the beauty of democracy is that there are in-built mechanisms to resolve it.

“And that is what has played out. The APC is one. I’m a loyal member of this party; the APC gave me the platform to stand on, without the APC, I will not be here today.”

Meanwhile, the new speaker, Adelugba, played down the rumoured friction at the state parliament.

She went further to thank the party’s chairman for his diplomatic role in ensuring peace among party members.

Adelugba said:

“All along, everyone refers to Ekiti State House of Assembly as the most peaceful, dutiful, with particular mention of the number of bills that we have passed as we don’t joke with our legislative activities.”

Source: Legit.ng