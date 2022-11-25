A federal court in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, has cancelled the LG polls conducted in the state in October last month

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel in his judgment on Friday ruled that the election was in contravention of sections 29 and 32 of the electoral act 2022

The judgment is coming barely 48 hours that the Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, an uncle to popular musician, Davido, would be sworn-in

Osogbo, Osun - The Osun state local government election conducted by the Gboyega Oyetola-led administration on October 15, has been nullified by a federal high court in Osogbo, the state capital.

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, while delivering his judgment on Friday, November 25, said the poll, which was conducted by the Osun state independent electoral commission (OSIEC), contravened Sections 29 & 32 of the electoral act 2022, The Punch reported.

The opposition peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a suit before the court to stop OSIEC from going ahead with the election.

The judgment is coming barely 48 hours that the Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, will take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state

When will Adeleke resume office?

Adeleke is an uncle to the popular afro-beat single, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

During the July governorship election, which was supervised by the Independent National Election (INEC) in the state, was won by the singer's uncle.

Adeleke is expected to be sworn in as governor of Osun state on Sunday, November 27.

Latest about Osun council chairmen, councillors

While declaring the poll unconstitutional, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel, said all the chairmen and councillors elected during the poll have been sacked by the court.

His statement reads in part:

“The election held on 15 October 2022 is hereby declared unconstitutional, invalid, null and void. All persons or individuals occupying those offices are sacked.”

Joined in the respondents are APC, ex-chairman of the ruling party, Gboyega Famoodun, and INEC.

