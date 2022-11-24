The Nigerian politicians are sure on their toes as they are seeking a way out to ensure they record victory and not loss in the forthcoming general elections

But the speakers at the Memorial Election Management and Governance Dialogue Series have extolled the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 noting the 2023 poll will not be game as usual for politicians

They have however called on Nigerians to be vigilant and ready to defend their votes in the forthcoming polls

A report by The Guardian has it that speakers at the inaugural Ariyo Dare-Atoye Memorial Election Management and Governance Dialogue Series have extolled the provisions of Electoral Act 2022.

They included former Akwa Ibom Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Mike Igini; Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr. Sam Amadi, and human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju.

Mr. Mike Igini speaks on 2023 polls, urged Nigerians to vote right. Photo credit: Mr. Mike Igini

Mike Igini, Deji Adeyanju, others speak on 2023 polls

They expressed optimism that the sterling provisions of the Act will help to sweep away desperate politicians whose stock in trade is devising ways to circumvent electoral rules and regulations.

At the event, held at the Cardinal John Onaiyekan MSP Residence, Garki, FCT, the stakeholders spoke on the theme, ‘Preparations for 2023 Elections: Matters Arising, PVC Collection, Campaign Finance etc.’

Elaborating on some sections of the Electoral Act, Igini disclosed that although the National Assembly accepted only 48 out of the 91 provisions recommended for amendment by INEC, there are still doubts that the lawmakers actually read the bill.

He contended that the legislators’ attempt to push through the amendment of some sections, particularly, their demand that statutory delegates must go through delegate election, showed that the bi-cameral legislature did not digest the contents of the law.

“It is most likely that they expected to restrain the President from signing the bill after it was passed. But the President signed. And when they discovered that they wouldn’t be participating in the primaries, they sought amendment,” he said.

2023 election: INEC makes bold statement ahead of polls, gives update on BVAS

The Osun state resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, has reassured Nigerians, that the 2023 general elections will be fair and credible.

He revealed that all votes would count contrary to the usual public innuendo of election pre-counting.

Agboke made this known at the one-day capacity-building workshop for state actors on promoting effective Service delivery ahead of the 2023 General Elections in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti States.

2023 polls: INEC gives final say on halting BVAS, electronic transmission of results

Meanwhile, NEC has announced its decision to make use of BVAS and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) come 2023 polls.

The commission's national chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this announcement on Wednesday, November 16.

Yakubu also noted that the agency is engaging critical stakeholders and political parties on its preparations for the elections.

