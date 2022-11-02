A few days to be sworn in, the tribunal sitting in Osun admitted the APC documentary in evidence against Ademola Adeleke of the PDP

Osogbo, Osun - There is tension as the election petition tribunal sitting in Osun on Tuesday, November 1, accepted documentary evidence presented by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the tribunal, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC is in court to challenge the victory of Ademola Adeleke as the governor-elect in the recently concluded governorship election in the state, Daily Trust reported.

Other documents admitted in evidence were the INEC regulation and guidelines for the election, the INEC manual for electoral officials and forms EC8As.

The Forms EC8As are election results for Osogbo, Ede North and Ede South local governments.

Oyetola’s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), told the tribunal that the documentary evidence was cross-checked by the respondents and that all agreed that it should be tendered.

Fagbemi then sought to tender the documents listed on the schedule, which have already been submitted to the tribunal, including the INEC regulations and guidelines for the election.

However, counsel to Adeleke and PDP, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) and Alex Izinyon (SAN) objected to the admittance of the evidence, indicating that they would give their reasons in their final address.

