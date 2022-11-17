Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state and the APC have told the election petition tribunal sitting in Osun to adjourn the case

The governor made the request to allow him to serve the INEC REC in the state to appear before the panel

Niyi Owotola, counsel to Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor-elect and uncle to popular afro-beat singer, Davido, kicked against the request

Osogbo, Osun - Gboyega Oyetola, the outgoing governor of Osun state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the Osun state election petition tribunal to adjourn the matter.

The request is to allow Oyetola and the APC to serve the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appear before the panel, says The Punch.

Adeleke condemns APC for summoning Osun REC to appear before tribunal Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

However, the request met stiff opposition from the counsel to the respondents, who argued that the APC and Oyetola are not well prepared for the tribunal.

Latest about Davido, PDP, APC, Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola, Osun state

But Niyi Owolade, counsel to Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect and uncle to the popular afro-beat singer, Davido, urged the panel to dismiss the petition over lack of preparedness on the part of Oyetola and APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Tertsea Kume, said that the Tribunal issued the summons to the REC on Tuesday and would subsequently be served on the INE boss.

Kume then adjourned the case till Monday, November 21, to continue to hear the matter.

Tension in Osun, Adeleke’s hope dwindles as court admits APC documentary as evidence

Legit.ng earlier reported that a few days to be sworn in, the tribunal sitting in Osun admitted the APC documentary in evidence against Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

The court also accepted other documents, including INEC regulations and guidelines in the governorship election.

However, counsels to the PDP and Adeleke, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) and Alex Izinyon (SAN) objected to the evidence while noting that they would give their reasons in their final address.

Some of the documents the court had earlier admitted in evidence were the INEC regulation and guidelines for the poll, the INEC manual for electoral officials and forms EC8As.

Source: Legit.ng