Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen, says he is the right man to lead Nigeria in 2023

Professor Imumolen said he is well positioned to change the fortunes of the country because he belong no religious, regional or ethnic sect

He also promised to improve on public infrastructure, private and entrepreneurial investments, and make Nigeria a bride for foreign investments

FCT, Abuja - Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of the Accord Party has declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sects in Nigeria can solve the effects vested by terrorism on the economy of Nigeria.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, PCI as he’s fondly called by millions of supporters said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

Professor Imumolen said he is well positioned to address Nigeria's challenges. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

His words:

“If we lose our votes to those who are already members of, or in one way or the other affiliated to any sects, be it religious, political, ethical, then the effect of the aftermath is that we keep having advocates of sects in offices.

“You know what that means. How are we going to be out of this menace already affecting every aspect of the nation and her economy?”

Speaking further, he reiterated that one of the major essences of the government is to secure her people adding that:

“If the government’s efforts aren't working, then there must be internal bottlenecks which need a neutral personality to the headdress.”

He further stated that:

“Constitutionally, 2023 should grace a new person in governing this nation. So, canvassing for who to vote for is our civic responsibility.

“Yes, it is because we have the right as a youth to contest for public office, to be voted for, to vote, to belong to a political party, and to criticize the government provided that our thoughts are not to incite the people against the government.”

Prof Imumolen said he has begun the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet from the menaces of terrorism and insecurity with their effects in Nigeria so far.

He added:

“The future you desire is here. We must not miss this election. Once missed, to have it back might be difficult. Hardship will end if we vote right.”

