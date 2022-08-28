An APC chieftain and former presidential aspirant, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on political gladiators to prevent further division in Nigeria

Olawepo-Hashim urged presidential candidates to stop inflaming the passion of tribal and religious anger in their race and ambition for 2023

The APC stalwart in a statement said that the 2023 candidates should focus on addressing issues that affect the nation

Abuja - Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned presidential candidates of the various political parties against further widening the existing gulf and divisions in the country in their race and ambition for 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 28, Olawepo-Hashim explained that in the quest for power by the candidates, rather than addressing issues that are relevant to our nationhood, the actors have been inflaming the passion of tribal and religious bias among citizens.

According to him, the supporters of the candidates are also driving their campaigns and marketing of their candidates via intimidation, threat, disinformation and blackmail, without any word of caution from their principals.

The APC chieftain said campaigns were built around issues which had been properly elucidated in the party's manifestoes.

He argued that Nigeria can't afford to crash this democratic process on the altar of narrow self-interest by politicians who are merely on a mission of personal ambition.

Olawepo-Hashim said:

"In the first Republic, the four dominant parties: the AG, the NPC, the NCNC and NEPU were distinct and original in form and deeds before the electorates.

"Ditto in the second Republic when we had the NPN, the UPN, the NPP, GNPP, PRP and the NAP which were known by their programmes and issues raised in their campaigns."

He also maintained that Nigeria's democracy faces the danger of been trapped by a self inflicted convulsion which may damage the current fragile ethno-religious situation in the country.

He added:

"Sadly the north is currently being divided between Christians and Muslims and not- Muslim-enough, while the south is been ripped apart by propaganda that pitch Christians of the southwest against their Muslim siblings; on the one hand, Yorubas against the Igbos on the other hand as well as the old against the young."

