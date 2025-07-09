Nigerian music star Peter Okoye aka Mr P has displayed his love for family as he visited brother Paul’s twins during their birthday getaway

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul koye aka Rudeboy’s twin kids Nathan and Nadia marked their 8th birthday in Bahamas

Mr P despite ongoing feud with his twin brother surprised the little in the foreign country and spent lavishly on them

Amid ongoing fight with his twin brother Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, musician Peter Okoye popularly known as Mr P has shown to be the good uncle to his nieces and nephews.

On Tuesday, July 8, Legit.ng reported that Paul and his ex-wife, Anita's twins, Nathan and Nadia, turned eight, and Peter and his wife, Lola Omotayo, tenderly celebrated them on social media.

Mr P did not stop there; he also surprised them at their eighth birthday celebration in the Bahamas. Peter posted a video on his Instagram account of the lovely moment he surprised the twins and their elder brother, who were happy to see him.

The musician also lavished his niece and nephew with cash, bicycles, and other gifts that left fans praising him.

See them below:

Fans celebrate with Peter Okoye

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ndukwu_nwanyinma said:

"Nothing concern the children with papa & uncle beef ✋ happy blessed birthday umuoma 🎉🎂

the_poshlady said:

"Peter is the good twin no doubt. He always tries to show up for Paul's kids despite their differences & bickering. I'm yet to see when Paul did the same for Peter's kids. It's not nice at all."

iqman1234 wrote:

"Before u all come for him he is always been like that when it comes to his twins kids. He loves his twin bro. Juse is the problem."

rukyben_catering_services said:

"The girl is so dramatic 😍😂."

tproyalty_botanicals wrote:

"Peter does this every year, why are some of you acting surprised. He has always been this way."

sunitawhiteman said:

"How men have the mind to leave a woman who struggled with them, have beautiful kids with them, and find anything in a skirt to recreate another family still baffles me. How do you guys sleep soundly at night ? Kids need their both parents. However, you find that it's the woman who always sacrifices her chances of leaving, too, and recreating another family. Men, please do better."

the_fitness_farmer wrote:

"So heart warming to watch 🥹Love this whatever the situation is between adults .. it should never get to the kids … kids are off limits."

her_majesteeze said:

"Peter has a good heart, and for those that think he is chasing clout, he has always been like this with his brother's kids. He genuinely loves them and u can see that the kids love him too (kids don't pretend). Its not to met science that Peter no send whatever beef btw him and his stubborn twin brother. He will always be uncle papa to these kids.."

degelovely said:

"My quarrel with my siblings no dey reach their children oh if na that one, kids are innocent 😍😍😍."

biancabillions1 said:

"I like the fact that he realizes that his beef with his brother has nothing to do with the kids. Happy birthday cuties. God i still want twins 🙌❤️."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

