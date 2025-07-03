Firefighters described what they found in the wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed shortly after takeoff, leaving behind a trail of devastation

They shared how they battled severe traffic and a growing crowd of onlookers, which made reaching the crash site and extinguishing the flames even more difficult

Officers reported what they saw in the burnt plane, highlighting the devastating aftermath of the crash

Some officials of the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) described what they saw after responding to calls about the Air India plane crash

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Air India: Firefighters Who First Arrived At Plane Crash Site Describe What They Saw in Burnt Plane

Source: Getty Images

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, the firefighters shared what they saw in the burnt plane after arriving at the scene.

Firefighters describe what they saw inside burnt plane

When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they started clearing the fire from the hostel buildings before proceeding to the plane.

After clearing the first two buildings, a team approached the debris of the aircraft lying between them and spotted the left engine of the Dreamliner.

An officer said:

“There, we found the bodies of three children huddled together.”

Another officer described how the victims were found in the plane crash:

“We saw charred bodies, hands, legs, and intestines everywhere. Some bodies were heaped on each other. Others were fused into each other to the extent we couldn’t tell if it was one body or two… many bodies had missing parts lying far away.”

Speaking about the calls they received during the crash, a mid-level officer said:

“In the initial call, we were told that there had been a crash-landing of an aircraft and so, we coordinated to reach the airport circle. However, we saw that the smoke was not coming from the airport. We checked with the control room again and were told to head to Meghaninagar. We reached in 22 minutes despite dealing with severe traffic jams.”

Apart from the traffic congestion, what made the task difficult for the firefighters was the crowd of curious onlookers, swelling by the minute.

Another officer said:

“It was not just vehicles that were parked on both sides of this road… hundreds of people, too, had gathered to witness the tragedy. We had to disembark from the firefighting vehicles, and while some of us rushed towards the site on foot, others had to move people out of the way so that the firefighting vehicles and water bowsers could enter the area.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

