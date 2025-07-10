Nigerians are reacting to a viral image showing legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai looking frail before his death

Fans and stakeholders have raised concerns about the welfare system for retired Nigerian footballers after Rufai’s sudden death

Rufai's passing reignites conversations about health insurance and support for ex-athletes

Nigeria continues to mourn the loss of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 61 following a prolonged illness.

Popularly known as "Dodo Mayana," the 61-year-old was a commanding figure between the posts and one of the shining stars of Nigeria’s golden football generation.

According to the BBC, Rufai earned 65 caps for the Super Eagles and played a pivotal role in Nigeria's historic 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph, as well as their groundbreaking debut at the FIFA World Cup the same year.

Born in Lagos, Rufai’s legacy is etched in the hearts of millions. He was not just a safe pair of hands, but also a symbol of calm, confidence, and national pride.

His death marks another painful departure from the celebrated 1994 squad, a team that remains an iconic part of African football history.

Rufai’s viral photo raises questions

While tributes continue to pour in, a recent photo showing Peter Rufai in a visibly frail state has sparked a wave of concern and questions from Nigerians.

The image, taken during what would be one of his final public appearances in a sit-down interview, has gone viral on social media, drawing emotional responses from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers alike.

UK-based lawyer Dele Olawanle in a post on X (formerly Twitter), voiced what many Nigerians have been feeling, saying:

"If you are healthy, do look after yourself. It was sad seeing Peter Rufai this way before he passed. Is there any health insurance for former footballers like him, or is it something those still playing should think of?"

The public outcry has not just been about Rufai’s appearance, but also about the seeming lack of systemic care for Nigerian sports heroes after retirement.

Many fans are now asking: how does a national icon fade away in silence, battling illness without visible support?

Olufemi Adedotun tweeted:

“You can say this again,our ex footballers deserve more from this great country Nigeria.”

Ebong shared his concerns too:

“We have cried, begged & pleaded with everyone associated with football in Nigeria since, I can't remember, for footballers to have some kind of fallback plan.

“But even the footballers themselves have not shown interest. Many of them earned what many can only dream of.”

Who Does Dat was in shock of Rufai’s last looks:

“What happened to him? He looked very ill.”

Oluwaloseyifunmi also posted:

“Nobody spoke up and they see him often, he is not looking healthy here at all.”

A wake-up call for Nigerian sports

The viral image of Rufai in his final days has reignited conversations about the welfare of ex-footballers in Nigeria.

While these athletes once brought glory to the country, many face medical, financial, and emotional hardships after their careers end, often without proper support systems in place.

Peter Rufai’s final interview

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veteran sports journalist, Godwin Enakhena, released an emotional video of late Peter Rufai, where he stated his intention before his demise.

Former chairman of the defunct MFM FC explained that the Super Eagles legend was desperate to publish his book titled: 'My Story'.

1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai said plans were underway to launch his book in June.

