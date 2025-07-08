Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo state - Two former governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede and Chief Agboola Ajayi, have dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The former Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo; former House of Representatives member, Prof. Bode Ayorinde; ex-PDP State Chairman, Tola Alabere; and former PDP Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, among others, also defected to the ADC.

The coordinator, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, declared that the movement is gaining momentum across Ondo’s local government areas.

As reported by Vanguard, Ayorinde stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the state chapter of the coalition.

“All the local governments are with us. Our numbers are increasing, and we will continue to build on the momentum.”

He added that:

“The former PDP governorship candidates for the 2020 and 2024 elections — Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi — are with us. Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, Mr. Tola Alabere, and Mr. Kennedy Peretei are also part of this movement.”

He disclosed that the ADC membership cards will soon be shared across wards and local government areas.

Ayorinded added that the coalition is focused on grassroots mobilization and inclusive politics.

“We started with just 25 members. Today, we are over 300. This shows the failure of the ruling party. Ondo will be the first to take advantage of the ADC platform.”

Peretei said PDP structures have fully merged into the ADC in at least two local government areas.

The former PDP chieftain argued that the PDP no longer exists in those regions.

