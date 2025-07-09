Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has been warned of being killed like his brother and former Governor Isiaka Adeleke

Primate Elijah Ayodele gave the warning to the governor as he prepares for his re-election in August 2026

Ayodele alleged that President Bola Tinubu was very interested in Osun and the best bet for Adeleke was to dump the PDP for the APC, the president's party

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has claimed that it was revealed to him that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun could be killed, as his brother, Isiaka Adeleke, was allegedly killed by his political opposition.

The cleric, in a trending video, urged the supporters of the governor to go into a three-day fast and prayer for the successful re-election of Adeleke, which has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tinubu eager to have Osun, Ayodele alleges

Primate Ayodele, in a trending video on his social media, alleged that President Bola Tinubu was desperate to have Osun under his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it would only be wise if the governor dumps the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joins the ruling party.

Ayodele alleged that it was revealed to him that there would be advanced technological election malpractice in the 2026 governorship election in Osun if Adeleke decides to remain in his party, and he could be defeated using federal might.

The cleric's warning came amid the political permutations taking place across the country, particularly ahead of the 2027 general election. Meanwhile, the Osun governorship election is one of the off-season polls in Nigeria, and Governor Adeleke would be seeking re-election in 2026.

See Ayodele's video here:

Governor Adeleke visits Tinubu in Lagos

Recently, Governor Adeleke, his nephew and Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, along with his elder brother, Adedeji Adeleke, have visited President Tinubu at his residence in Lagos.

The Adelekes' visit to the president came amid the report that the governor was planning to dump the PDP for the APC to secure his second term in office in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun.

Why Adeleke visited Tinubu in Lagos

Another major political crisis rocking the state is the allocation of local government. The federal government was accused of implementing the Supreme Court judgment to seize the state council's allocation arbitrarily.

The governor has refused to recognise the reinstated local government chairmen of the APC by the Court of Appeal, insisting that those elected on the platform of the PDP were the authentic chairmen. Adeleke's claim contradicted the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The governor has also reportedly been threatened by a report that former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who contributed much to his administration, would not be supporting his second term bid in office.

President Bola Tinubu hosts Governor Ademola Adeleke Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo teases Adeleke in viral video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, got Nigerians talking as he humorously asked Governor Ademola Adeleke to go and take his seat.

The former president was seen in a viral video addressing the governor in Yoruba, stating that the governor would be fined for arriving late to the event.

While the governor and others in the video laughed about the situation, some Nigerians took to the comment section to share their views on the clip.

