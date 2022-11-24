Members of the Lagos state House of Assembly on Thursday, November 24 paid homage to their departed colleague

Hon. Abdul-Sobur Olayiwola Olawale died recently in Jos, Plateau state where he attended the APC presidential campaign launch

His colleagues paid tribute to him during a special session with many recalling the memorable times they spent with him

Lagos - It was a solemn moment filled with tears at the Lagos House of Assembly on Thursday, November 24 as the state's lawmakers held a valedictory session for their late colleague, Hon. Abdul-Sobur Olayiwola Olawale.

Before performing the ceremonial removal of his name tag from his seat, the lawmakers, who held a minute silence in honour of Olawale, also urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to assist two children of the deceased with jobs and scholarship for the one who is still in school.

The lawmakers observing one-minute silence in honour of their departed colleague. Photo credit: Lagos House of Assembly

Hon. Olawale died in Jos, Plateau state recently and has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The lawmakers thanked Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state for standing by them till the body was moved to Lagos.

They also thanked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Ibijoke, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, his wife, Falilat and all those who stood by the family of the deceased.

Raising the lawmaker's demise in a motion, Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, described Olawale as an angel who did not show his identity.

Agunbiade said:

“At a time just before our trip to Jos, I had headache and he showed a lot of care. He even told someone that he would be in Lagos before dawn. We got to Jos together, had our activity. He did not show any sign of illness.”

Hon. Victor Akande recalled how Olawale joined him and the others at the airport before the trip.

“I was the one that called Omititi that it was time for us to go to the airport. I was with Hon. Jude Idimogu. He immediately asked me if I had taken my drug*s and even showed me where to get water. He even helped one of us to get his boarding pass.”

The lawmaker denied a report that the late Olawale owed a local government chairman.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo described his late colleague as one who loved his family.

“His parents died early, but he persevered and went to school. He was preparing for his daughter's wedding and inside the plane when we heard of the death of Iya Oniyan, (APC chieftain who died recently) he promised to visit her home when he returned not knowing that he too was left with few hours.

“We must learn not to hide things from our wives. If you have money and your family does not know, strangers would feast on it when you're gone. Let's learn to love like Olawale did.”

Hon. Kehinde Joseph, who said he and the late lawmaker were both planning for the wedding of the latter's daughter.

“We played football on Friday, we were at the retreat on Saturday to Monday and he died on Tuesday.

“He was never an angry person. There was nothing he could not give for love. If you look at his death, you would want to ask what the essence of our toiling is.”

Hon. Nureni Akinsanya, while recalling the bond he shared with the deceased, said:

“I stand here in sadness because while I represent Mushin 1, Omititi represented Mushin 2 and we were close. He was very accountable.”

Meanwhile, the House also confirmed Saheed Adio, a former lawmaker, as commissioner in the House of Assembly Commission.

