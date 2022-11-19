There may be a real shocker for the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in 2023 in Rivers state

Nyesom Wike, the governor of the state, is not on good terms with the ex-VP over unresolved issues

Wike insisted that the restructuring being preached by Atiku must start from their party

The crisis rocking the major opposition party in Nigeria, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has continued to pitch the flagbearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar and some key stakeholders against one another, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that amid the intractable feud, Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike insisted that he would only fight for the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP in the state in 2023.

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors have vowed to work against Atiku in the forthcoming election.

The fiery governor spoke in a state banquet organised on the night of Friday, November 18, in honour of the G5 Governors, who came to provide solidarity for the Rivers 2023 campaign flag-off scheduled for Saturday, November 19.

The Banquet was attended by the G5 Governors comprising Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) as well as other PDP chieftains.

We believe in fairness and justice

The governor insisted that Rivers would no longer work for anybody who refuses to embrace justice, fairness and equity.

Wike said he was only committed to working for PDP, Rivers State chapter, adding that all his candidates in the state would win their elections.

The governor said that after praising Buhari for releasing the money owed to some Niger Delta states of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa, some people sent him messages that he should not have commended the president.

Wike blasts Ned Nwoko

He asked the states that received the money to account for just as he took a swipe at a Delta senatorial candidate and Businessman, Ned Nwoko, for asking him to account for what he did with the money.

Wike reeled out projects he executed with the money and called on Nwoko to ask his principal in Delta to also account for his own.

He said:

“I am in support of PDP in Rivers state until you meet us. The governorship, the Senatorial, House of Representatives and Assembly, I will fully fight for them to win elections.

“Here, I will not support anybody who doesn’t like Rivers state. I will not support anybody who doesn’t want equity, fairness and justice. If you want Rivers state to support you, come and say you believe in equity and justice."

Rivers lawmaker ignores Wike, declares support for PDP presidential candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers State, Dr Farah Dagogo, described Atiku as a man of integrity.

It was reported that the lawmaker noted that Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, were committed to restructuring and resource control.

Dagogo, in a statement on Friday, November 18, by his special adviser, media and publicity, Ibrahim Lawal, said Atiku’s drive had further justified the support and confidence the people of the south-south and other geopolitical zones of the country reposed in his leadership qualities.

