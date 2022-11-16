The presidential team of the ruling All Progressives Congress has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a prominent lawmaker

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale popularly referred to as Omititi.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Bayo Onanuga, director, media & publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the deceased was described as an accomplished politician who served his people dutifully.

Onanuga noted that Olawale's death is an irreparable loss and would be greatly missed in the Assembly, the state and the party.

The statement read thus:

"We express our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the immediate family, friends, associates of Late Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale (Omititi) who passed on yesterday in Jos after attending our Presidential Campaign Flag Off.

"We particularly send our condolences to his colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly where he dutifully served his people of Mushin Constituency 2 and Lagos State in general.

"Hon. Olawale was an accomplished politician and grassroots mobiliser who stayed committed to the ideal of progressive politics and supported our leader and Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu till the end.

"It was his commitment to Asiwaju Tinubu’s Presidential bid and progressive politics that made him travel to Jos to be part of the historic flag off of our campaign rally when he was not in the best of health.

"The progressive family in Lagos State and Nigeria has lost a gallant believer in our ideology and we pray that his family will find comfort in his good deeds.

"We pray Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest."

Prominent lawmaker Sobur Olawale slumps, dies in Jos after attending APC campaign flag-off

Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, a Lagos State House of Assembly member, has slumped and died in Jos, Plateau state.

The lawmaker nicknamed ‘Omititi’ was in Jos, where he attended the All Progressives Congres (APC)’s presidential campaign flag-off.

Sources cited by the newspaper said Olawale died on his way back to Lagos but was still in Jos on Tuesday, November 15.

Source: Legit.ng