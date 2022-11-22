A member of the Plateau state House of Assembly, Honourable Eric Dakogol, has been confirmed dead

Reports confirmed by a family source have Honourable Dakogol died on the afternoon of Monday, November 21

The young and promising APC lawmaker until his death was representing Qua’an Pan North State Constituency

Plateau - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, November 21, lost one of its lawmakers in Plateau state, Honourable Eric Dakogol.

AIT News reports that Dakogol died after a brief illness on Monday afternoon in Jos, the state capital.

Honourable Dakogol died after a brief illness (Photo: Honourable Eric Dakogol)

The young lawmaker before his death was representing Qua’an Pan North State Constituency in the assembly.

According to a family source, Dakogol has been sick for some weeks before he finally passed on

Although the leadership of the Plateau State House of Assembly is yet to issue an official statement, the majority leader, Daniel Naanlong, confirmed Dakogol's death to the reporters.

