Suspects who killed Osita Duruoha, a staff of INEC, have been apprehended by the police in Anambra state

The suspects, named Nwodo Obumneme and Malachi Uzorchukwu, were both 26 and 28 years old

They said they kill the INEC official with the aim of taking possession of the shuttle that he used to carry them

Awka, Anambra - Many were thrown into tears and wailing as suspected killers of Osita Duruoha, a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said they strangle the electoral officer to death.

Nwobodo Samuel Obumneme, 26 years old and Malachi Chinedu Uzorchukwu, a 28-year-old, who were the suspects said they killed the man with the aim of taking possession of his shuttle bus, The Nation reported.

Suspects reveal how they strangle INEC staff to death

Source: Twitter

The INEC staff was first declared missing in September before his body was later found on the roadside in the Isuaniochi community, Awka north local government area of Anambra state.

The suspects confessed to the crime when they were paraded alongside 19 other suspects.

One of the suspects, Uzorchukwu, disclosed that they pretended to hire Duruoha for a trip but their motive was to steal his bus.

His statement reads in part:

“While leaving the house, Obum gave me a rope while he held the axe. On approaching a narrow road at Isuaniocha, I put the rope on his neck and struggled with him. In the process, Obum stepped out and assisted in tying his hand, leg and month until we got to the bush where we dumped the body."

He said he agreed to commit the crime with the hope of making money from the proceeds of the bus because he has been looking for job.

Echeng Echeng, the state commissioner of police disclosed that detectives in Enugu state CID arrested the suspect and the shuttle of the deceased had been recovered.

