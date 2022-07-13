Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has mourned the death of the former speaker of the house, Abayomi Kinyomi

The speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the demise of the former speaker in the state, Abayomi Kinyomi, as a great loss.

Obasa, representing Agege constituency 1 in the state, mourned the late Kinyomi in a statement signed by his Chief press secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, on Wednesday, July 13 and sent to legit.ng.

Obasa mourns former Lagos speaker, Abayomi Kinyomi Photo Credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Brief note on Kinyomi, former Lagos speaker who died at 82

Kinyomi was the state house of assembly speaker between January 1992 and November 1993. The former lawmaker reported he died on Tuesday, July 12, after a brief illness.

Obasa sends condolence to Kinyomi's family, friends

Obasa sent his condolence message to the deceased family, friends and associates, noting that he lived and served humanity, which is the core value of existence.

The Agege-born politician maintained that Kinyomi served Lagos passionately and diligently, stating that his love for Lagos would never be forgotten.

"We will sorely miss him, his wisdom and contributions to the growth and development of our dear state."

The speaker sent his condolence on behalf of other legislature members and prayed for peace for the deceased in his journey to the afterlife.

Source: Legit.ng