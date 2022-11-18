Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is making a reconciliation move

In Benue state, Atiku appealed to its people not to see him as a Fulani man but as himself and who he has always been

He stated that his administration would be built on the principles of the rule of law and inclusive governance

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has begun fresh moves to redeem his image in the sight of the Benue people ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Vice President, who spoke on Thursday, November 17, at the 82nd Synod of the Universal Reformed Christian Church, aka NKST, at Mkar, Benue State, said he would continue to solidly stay behind the people of Benue even in turbulent times.

Atiku Abubakar has vowed to run an inclusive government and one that is built on the rule of law. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He was duly represented by his Professor Iorwuese Hagher and Hon. Chille Igbawua of the PDP campaign council, Atiku, stated that his administration will be built on the solid foundation of the rule of law.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“My party, the PDP, is sensitive to the balance of power between Christianity and Islam in this country.

“For us to have a good life where peace is assured, and we are guaranteed liberty and pursuit of happiness.

“Those who fail to respect our religious diversity have done it with usual impunity. They will not get away with it this time around”.

2023 polls: Atiku Abubakar solicits support from Benue

Atiku, however, appealed that the people of Benue state should not see him as a Fulani man but as Atiku Abubakar.

As reported by Vanguard, he reminisced on the role he played during the pogrom at Zaki-Biam and Gbeji, and Adoor and how he stood solidly behind the people of Benue in those trying times.

Atiku said:

“We walked the streets of Zaki-Biam the day it happened, condemning the anti-Tiv violence, and were vindicated years later when the army apologized.

“I am still the same person the Zege Mule u Tiv, I can assure you that when you elect me President, no Nigerian citizen will stay in bed unable to sleep because of foreign and domestic terrorists.”

Source: Legit.ng