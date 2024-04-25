In a charming display of academic exhaustion, a young man was filmed while he succumbed to sleep amid his study session for the UTME

The scene, captured by his sister, showed him sprawled across the bed, surrounded by the tools of his scholarly endeavour, with a pen and books on the ground

The video, showcasing his unintentional nap with his book on the floor, quickly became a relatable and viral sensation among netizens

A young lady recorded a moment that swiftly captured the internet's attention.

Her younger brother had dozed off amidst his preparations for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The young man deeply asleep. Photo credit: @dumsy05

Source: TikTok

The clip revealed him in a deep slumber upon the bed, his study materials and pen lying nearby on the floor.

Man preparing for UTME falls asleep

She documented his sleeping form, highlighting how he rested with one hand still atop his book.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video, posted by @dumsy05, has been liked over a thousand times.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Buisim_nD said:

“God will see all the jamb-bites through.”

Yinkus16 wrote:

“Eyah serious student you shall come out with flying colors in Jesus name.”

Chinweoke122 commented:

“E con dey be like say I no serious God abeg oh.”

Dumsy:

“His effort shall never be in vein.”

Baby Love230:

“My eyes don dey pain me since yesterday my exam is on Saturday tomorrow.”

Prince:

“I nor read for jamb oo, I still reach 200.”

Chárming Bêãuty:

“We just must make it.”

Lady solves oral English question for students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady explained a JAMB oral English question for prospective candidates, which rapidly gained popularity on TikTok.

In the viral video, the young lady provided a comprehensive breakdown of how to approach oral English questions.

Ultimately, she identified the correct answer and articulately explained why the other options were incorrect, as shown by @xandrasho.

There is a story of a Nigerian student, Yusuf Kameel Abu, recently tried checking his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination result with a code via mobile.

Source: Legit.ng