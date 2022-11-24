There is actually nothing personal between Governor Charles Soludo and Peter Obi, one of his predecessors

This is as both southeast politicians met in Awka, Anambra state capital on Thursday, November 24

In fact, Soludo walked up to Obi and personally welcomed him to the state capital, a move that puts to rest the insinuation that they are at loggerheads

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo met with one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Awka, Anambra state, on Thursday, November 24.

The exchange of pleasantries between Soludo and Obi when they met on Thursday on its own debunks claims that both politicians are at daggers drawn.

Peter Obi and Soludo embrace each other in Anambra (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

The duo was among the attendees at the thanksgiving mass for Most Rev. Paulinus C. Ezeokafor in celebration of his 70th birthday.

According to Joe Igbokwe who shared photos of the rare meeting, Governor Soludo stepped out from his pew and walked over to where the former governor was seated to greet him, welcoming him to the capital city.

Igbokwe added:

"Even amid so many political disagreements, they both understand they are Ndi-Anambra.

"Yes! We are Ndi-Anambra.

"We lead, and others follow!"

Soludo vs Obi: New twist as statesman reveals latest about Anambra governor, LP presidential candidate

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, had been revealed to still be maintaining a close relationship, friendship, and brotherhood with his predecessor, Peter Obi.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime made the disclosure while speaking to journalists in Awka on Wednesday, November 23.

Has Peter Obi and Charles Soludo resolved their rift?

According to Aburime, the alleged rift between the Labour Party presidential candidate and the Anambra governor is a product of people's imagination and not the representation of reality.

He said to the best of his knowledge, there is no rift between Soludo and Obi, as some persons had insinuated.

His statement read in part:

“Soludo’s relationship, friendship and brotherhood with Obi is still intact, as against what many people think. I don’t know how people created and magnified a non-existent issue."

Source: Legit.ng