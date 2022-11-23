Earlier, Igbo youths threatened to fill Anambra Government House with refuse if Governor Chukwuma Soludo does not retract his statements against Peter Obi's candidacy and investment

In fact, the group under the umbrella of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders issued Soludo a fresh ultimatum and asked him to resign if he refuses to heed their demand

In a new move, the governor of Anambra state has called on the Youths to rethink and stop creating chaos where there is none, noting he has a good relationship with Obi

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has warned South East youths not to allow themselves to be used as agents of distraction, but to realize that they are future leaders of the country.

The warning came on the heels of a threat by the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) to dump wastes at the Anambra Government House to drive home their displeasure over comments by the governor concerning the aspiration of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo replies Igbo Youths calling for his removal over his refusal to support Obi's presidential ambition.

Soludo caution Igbo Youths

Reacting through his press secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor advised the youths to have a rethink so as not to constitute themselves into being part of the problem to be solved in the society, but to be part of the solution, Vanguard reported.

Soludo wondered why the youths should allow themselves to be used as tools by some politicians or individuals who, according to him, have no good plans for them.

To him, the politicians’ aims are just to use the youths to achieve their mischievous objectives and dump them thereafter.

“Instead of threatening to come and dump refuse at the Government House, the youths should rally round and support the government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, because his administration is actually working for the betterment of their lives, to see that both the youths of this present generation and the generation to come will have something that can make life more meaningful for them,” he said.

2023 election: Wike lampoons Soludo, reveals politicians who are against Peter Obi in southeast

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Thursday, November 17, urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to ignore envious critics, especially those from his home state of Anambra.

The Rivers governor said this during the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obi was a special guest of honour at the inauguration which was attended by a massive crowd who chanted the name of the LP flagbearer when he mounted the podium to speak.

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo declares

Soludo earlier said the investment of Peter Obi when he was the state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said:

“I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors.

“By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

