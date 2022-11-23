Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo's chief press secretary, Christian Aburime, has dismissed the alleged rift between the governor and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Soludo has criticised Peter Obi for his investment in Anambra state when he was the governor, adding that the investment is nothing to talk about

The governor has been criticised for his comment but Aburime said people are only making insinuations that there is no rift between Soludo and Obi

Awka, Anambra - Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has been revealed to still be maintaining a close relationship, friendship and brotherhood with his predecessor, Peter Obi.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime made the disclosure while speaking to journalists in Awka on Wednesday, November 23, PM News reported.

Has Peter Obi and Charles Soludo resolved their rift

According to Aburime, the alleged rift between the Labour Party presidential candidate and the Anambra governor is a product of people's imagination and not the representation of reality.

He said to the best of his knowledge, there is no rift between Soludo and Obi, as some persons have insinuated.

His statement reads in part:

“Soludo’s relationship, friendship and brotherhood with Obi is still intact, as against what many people think. I don’t know how people created and magnified a non-existent issue."

The governor's aide wondered why people are giving themselves headaches about the issue and making rants on the media.

He said people are overreacting and issuing threats on an issue that is non-existential.

He said it is totally condemnable while calling on the people who are guilty of the act to desist and rethink.

