The comment made by the governor of Anambra state is also not well received by Igbo youths who are in support of Peter Obi's candidacy

This is as the youths threatened Governor Chukwuma Soludo and vowed to fill the Anambra Government House with refuse if Soludo does not retract his statement against Obi

They have however given the Governor a fresh ultimatum as they expressed disappointment over his statement

Igbo youths, on the platform of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have threatened to fill Anambra Government House with refuse over Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s uncomplimentary remarks against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

COSEYL, which expressed disappointment in Soludo over the anti-Obi comments, gave the Governor up till Friday, November 25 to retract his words or brace up for the wrath of Igbo youths, Vanguard reported.

Igbo youths threaten Soludo over his comment against Peter Obi's investment and candidacy. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Igbo youths threaten Soludo

The apex Igbo socio-political organization in a statement by its president general, Goodluck Ibem, said that time had come for unpatriotic Igbo politicians to be cut to size.

“We have set Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day we will carry refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House to serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.

“Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting.”

2023 election: Wike lampoons Soludo, reveals politicians who are against Peter Obi in southeast

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Thursday, November 17, urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to ignore envious critics, especially those from his home state of Anambra.

The Rivers governor said this during the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obi was a special guest of honour at the inauguration which was attended by massive crowd who chanted the name of the LP flag bearer when he mounted the podium to speak.

Peter Obi’s purported investments are worth next to nothing, Soludo finally declares

Anambra governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said the investment of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, when he was the state's chief executive is worth next to nothing at the moment.

Soludo made the comment in an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, November 10.

When asked his perspective on government investing outside the public sector with reference to Obi as former governor in Anambra, Soludo said:

“I don’t know about the investment. Our interview is about the 2023 budget. I’m not talking about investments of any of my predecessors.

“By the way the one that you talked about I don’t know about that. I think there was something I read about somebody speculating about whatever investment. With what I’ve seen today, the value of those investments is worth next to nothing. So, let’s leave that aside.”

