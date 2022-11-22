Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has been commended by his supporters on social media

Obi was hailed after he promised to consult Governor Soludo on how to move the country forward if he wins in 2023

Recall that the Anambra state governor recently issued a lengthy statement in response to verbal attacks by supporters of Obi, insisting the LP candidate cannot win in 2023

Nigerians on social media have hailed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, following his statement that he will consult with the governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, on solutions to tackle Nigeria’s challenges.

Obi made this known on Monday, November 21, at Protea Hotel in Ikeja, the Lagos state capital, during a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

Peter Obi says he will consult with Soludo. - Photo credit: Jones James

Source: Facebook

Recall that Soludo recently raised dust in the political space when he issued a lengthy statement in response to verbal attacks by supporters of Obi.

He said the value of investments made by Obi while he was the governor of the state was “worth next to nothing”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Obi ruled Anambra state between 2006 and 2014 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance before he decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party and later, the Labour Party.

The former Central Bank governor’s earlier criticism of his predecessor triggered a series of backlashes from Obi’s supporters, particularly on social media.

However, following Obi's statement, many of his supporters on social media have praised him over what they described as his maturity.

Chidume Oliver stated:

"The incoming president is a man of peace . He will consult everyone to achieve good governance. That's the ultimate goal."

Oludare Abolurin:

"PO stands out as a highly matured and magnanimous Candidate. He has a very good spirit."

Uduma Israel Ogbu added:

"That's what we call leadership qualities! Dry bones like Buhari dem would see their opponents as worst enemies, those that could've made his government successful for the good of Nigeria, he antagonized them. Lazy illiterate!"

Otuprince Ooiza:

"A true politician must reach out to everybody irrespective of their position his or her ambition. Obi move is nice and timely."

Oni Olanrewaju Felix commented:

"What a wonderful leader. Peter Obi has all what it takes to become the best president Nigeria have ever produced. With peter obi and Datti Ahmed, Nigeria will be a better and prosperous place for all Nigerian's both home and abroad."

Godsfavour Aremu:

"I am yet to see an emotional mature man like this my incoming president. Saying he will consult Soludo is to humble him and teach him Leadership example. Is telling Soludo that he is a Nigeria and not an Igbo man.

"However letting him know that he is ready to serve Nigerians not tribalistic, Ethnicity, Color or language. This is my president come 2023. Am praying seriously for you and Datti."

2023 presidency: Peter Obi finally reveals what he will do about borrowing if elected

Peter Obi has declared that there is nothing wrong with borrowing as long as it is used for people-oriented projects.

Obi made the assertion in Lagos when he appeared as a guest of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) forum.

The Labour Party presidential candidate also promised to reduce the nation’s debt burden and eliminate all waste and rascality if elected.

Source: Legit.ng