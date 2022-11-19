Former vice president Atiku Abubakar may have received a red flag ahead of the forthcoming general election

Adam Oshiomhole, a chieftain of the APC, says Atiku's chances of winning the poll remain uncertain

According to him, the PDP crisis is a great albatross to the presidential ambition of Atiku

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), would win the forthcoming election.

Legit.ng reports that this prediction was made on Friday, November 18, in Abuja, the nation's capital, by the former Edo governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The ex-governor, who is also the deputy director general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said many errors committed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will pave way for Tinubu's victory.

The former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, says the party's candidate, Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 poll. Credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the party, said this while speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting with the president in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He believed that Atiku had committed many errors that would pave way for a smooth and easy electoral victory for the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, Atiku has depleted the opposition party’s chances by offending some of those who ought to be major backers of his campaign.

He expressed absolute confidence in the ability of the APC's flagbearer to have a landslide victory at the poll.

23 APC governors are solidly behind Jagaban

Oshiomhole added that all the 23 APC governors are working relentlessly towards the success of Tinubu in the 2023 general elections, while Atiku has only about seven PDP governors supporting him.

He said:

”So, if you ask me how we are doing, we are doing very well. Whereas the other is now battling with five governors that backed out, and you find out how many governors they have, we have 23.

”Now, if you add 23 to five, I’m not saying the five are with us, but we have 23 with five, I guess that’s 28. If you subtract 28 from 36, it means only eight governors, seven, because the other one in APGA is not there.

“So, while he has seven governors working for him, we have 23 working for us, and we have five who are neutral. You know, when you are voting, when I was in ILO, you vote for, against, or you abstain. Abstinence is as good as voting against it. So, however you look at it, our campaign is going smoothly, and the message is very clear. It’s very clear, it could not be better."

According to Oshiomhole, Tinubu is being accepted in the southeast because the APC would continue to address the socio-economic and political interests of the zone.

He further stated:

”Election is about interest, whoever will address your interests, not religious sentiment, not ethnic sentiment because hunger doesn’t have a religious affiliation; unemployment does not have a religious affiliation.

”Whoever will address your concerns, if you are a trader, whoever would make sure that the ports work more efficiently, you don’t have to pay tolls to all kinds of people, that is the kind of person you want."

Why I will not work for Atiku in 2023, Wike reveals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the crisis rocking the major opposition party in Nigeria, PDP continued to pitch the flagbearer of the party, Atiku Abubakar and some key stakeholders against one another.

It was reported that Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike insisted that he would only fight for the governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP in the state in 2023.

The fiery governor spoke in a state banquet organised on the night of Friday, November 18, in honour of the G5 Governors, who came to provide solidarity for the Rivers 2023 campaign flag-off scheduled for Saturday, November 19.

Source: Legit.ng