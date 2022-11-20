The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress has been described as the best out of 18 of his colleagues

The accolades handed to Bola Tinubu were given by the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi on Saturday, November 19

According to Fayemi, members of the ruling party must do their best to ensure that Tinubu emerges as the next president of Nigeria at the end of Muhammadu Buhari's tenure

The governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has said Bola Tinubu is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

PM News reports that Fayemi urged members of the ruling party to ensure they mobilise support for the APC's 2023 presidential candidate.

Governor Fayemi said that Tinubu is the best out of all the 18 candidates contesting for president in 2023. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Speaking during a courtesy visit of State Publicity Secretaries of APC in the southwest zone, Fayemi said Tinubu is the best among the 18 candidates that will be on the presidential ballot of the 2023 election.

Roles APC key members have to play in 2023

He also urged the members of the APC to do their best to ensure that no effort is spared to get him elected.

His words:

“We should do everything possible to ensure the nation continues its journey along the path of stability, prosperity and greatness.

“As a progressive party, populated by resourceful and passionate patriots, we must ensure that no stone is left unturned to mobilize support for our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is clearly the best among the pack of those seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office come May 2023."

