Atiku Abubakar has shared details of his discussion with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria

In a post shared on his Facebook page, the PDP presidential candidate is determined to work with leaders to fix the country in the coming election

The former vice president after the meeting noted that he has received their demands and would look into it properly in order to promote a better Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday, November 22, met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Abuja.

The former vice president was accompanied by his vice, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and PDP national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as well as other party chieftains.

Atiku, Okowa, PDP leaders meet with CAN in Abuja on Tuesday, November 22. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The PDP flagbearer confirmed the development through a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Atiku wrote, "

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"To RECOVER Nigeria, we need to consult widely with all the critical stakeholders in our country. I am at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja for my interactive session with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). It promises to be a robust and fulfilling conversation. -AA

The demands of CAN

In a new development, the PDP flagbearer took to his page to share details of his discussion with the Christian leaders and highlighted some of their demands.

Atiku noted that he would work with the leaders to ensure the progress and rebirth of a new nation.

At the meeting with Atiku, the Christian leaders demanded the following;

1. A restructured Nigeria

According to Atiku, the Christian leader's demand aligned with his own policy of recovering Nigeria.

He noted that the leadership of CAN as well as the PDP leaders all agreed that there needs to be a restructured Nigeria that will birth the growth and development of the nation.

2. Security

In Nigeria, rising insecurity has become the order of the day. In fact, no day passes without reports of kidnapping, banditry, robbery, murder and wanton killings.

More worrying is the fact that the Buhari-led APC government is yet to tackle rising insecurity in spite of huge resources being injected into the defense sector.

The leadership of CAN is worried hence they are demanding the security of lives and properties of not only Christians but all Nigerians, going forward.

3. Opportunities for Citizens

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria is seeking greater opportunities for Nigerians so as to curb the rising case of unemployment in the country and also tackle the high level of poverty and crime rate in Nigeria.

This is one of the demands the Christain leadership tabled before Atiku in Abuja today.

4. Unity among all ethnic groups

The Christian leaders according to Atiku are also demanding citizens inclusiveness and greater opportunities to fulfill their interests irrespective of tribe, tongue, or mode of worship.

The recent trend of moving to other nations for greener pastures is disturbing and alarming, hence the Christian leaders want the presidential hopeful to look into this critical and ensure Nigerians are given greater opportunities in their fatherland.

5. A new Nigeria (CHANGE)

The leadership of CAN and every Nigerian is seeking a new nation and a way out of its present predicament.

This is because Nigeria is faced with an unprecedented wave of different but overlapping security crises - from kidnapping to extremist insurgencies - almost every corner of the country has been hit by violence and crime.

Some of the security challenges facing Nigeria are food, finance, transport, health care, personal and national security issues.

All these and more are what was tabled before Atiku according to his post as he promised to work with other critical stakeholders in the country in his quest to Recover Nigeria.

2023 presidency: Doyin Okupe predicts overall winner, reveals number of states Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi will win

In another report, Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, has tackled Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state for saying Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Soludo had, in an article he personally wrote, ruled out the chances of the Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate, who also happened to be his predecessor as Anambra governor.

However, Okupe, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, described the Anambra governor's prediction that Obi will score 25% in four states only as "ludicrous lies"

2023: God'll punish us if we don't support Tinubu, Lagos CAN says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos allegedly declared full support for Tinubu.

This was reportedly made known on Sunday, October 16, by the chairman of CAN in Lagos, Reverend Stephen Adegbite.

Adegbite was said to have affirmed that God will punish the religious group in Lagos if it fails to support Tinubu come 2023.

Source: Legit.ng