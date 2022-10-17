The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos has said that it will suffer serious punishment from God if it does not back Bola Tinubu's presidential bid

This was according to Reverend Stephen Adegbite, the chairman of CAN in the southwest state, on Sunday, October 16

Adegbite went on to state that the former Lagos governor stands out among politicians who have contributed to the religious body in the region

Lagos - The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos has reportedly declared full support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was made known on Sunday, October 16, by the chairman of CAN in Lagos, Reverend Stephen Adegbite, The Independent reports.

Reverend Adegbite said no one can stop CAN from supporting Tinubu in 2023 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, @tsg2023)

In fact, Adegbite was said to have affirmed that God will punish the religious group in Lagos if it fails to support Tinubu come 2023.

He was quoted saying:

“God will punish us if we don’t support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"I have told our friends from the North that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our candidate and we’re going to support him."

The cleric said no one can stop CAN in Lagos from backing Tinubu's presidential bid due to his massive and many contributions to Christianity in the southwest.

He narrated how the former Lagos governor initiated a fund to sponsor Christians to Jerusalem, an initiative he claims is still running till date.

His words:

“Nobody can tell us not to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has done more than enough to support the Body of Christ in the Southwest.

“We’re still going this year and we will pray for him.

“Don’t also forget that it was Tinubu who returned schools to the owners when he was governor. There are more and we will support him."

Adegbite made this revelation during the presentation of the stewardship report of 12 years of sojourn in the Senate presented by Tinubu's wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District.

