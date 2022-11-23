CAN, the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria has reiterated that its position on the same faith ticket remained the same

The religious group also call for a holistic review of Nigeria's constitution to pave way for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country

Daniel Okoh, the president of the group, led the leaders of different Christian groups in the country to engage all the presidential candidates on insecurity, power, restructuring, corruption and economy

FCT, Abuja - Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the umbrella body of the Christian faithful in Nigeria, has said he is yet to make a shift on its position on the All Progressives Congress (APC) same faith ticket.

The religious body made the clarification after meeting the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Vanguard reported.

CAN speaks on its latest position on Muslim-Muslim ticket Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Recall that the body of Christ also met with the APC presidential candidate last week Wednesday, November 16 to discuss the concerns of the Nigerian Christians with him, just as CAN did with other presidential candidates yesterday.

CAN engaged the presidential candidates in the 2023 election on restructuring, insecurity, economy, power and corruption.

The president of the group, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, called for a holistic review of the 1999 constitution to clear the road for justice, prosperity, progress and peace in the country.

He also added that the religious body is trying to be careful to avoid partisanship while stating that its position on the same-faith ticket is still the same.

His statement reads in part:

“We have not changed our position (on same-faith ticket). If we want to change any position, we’ll let the Nigerian public know. And so, when people read insinuations in the social media, I will advise that people to come verify, and to be sure that what you see out there is truly the position of CAN."

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAN has hosted Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC, at an interactive session to make him understand the plight of Nigerian Christians.

The body of Christ then presented seven demands before the presidential hopeful should in case he wins the 2023 presidential election.

However, the former Lagos state governor might not be able to achieve two of the seven demands while two others already existed in the Nigerian constitution.

Source: Legit.ng