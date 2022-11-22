There is a growing call for security agencies and electoral stakeholders to be on high alert ahead of the 2023 polls

The leadership of CAN and the Sultan of Sokoto became the latest persons calling for a proactive measure

Similarly, presidential candidates have been urged to honour and uphold the peace treaty signed ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 presidential polls, the spiritual head of Muslims in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has reeled out ways in which violence can be averted during the election.

At the Inclusive Security Dialogue (ISD) in Abuja on Monday, November 21, the Sultan stated that security agencies and other electoral stakeholders must synergise to impede any attempt at electoral malpractices and other ills that may affect the course of the election.

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said the peace accord should be respected and uphold by all the presidential candidates. Photo: CAN

The Sultan, who was ably represented by Dr Hussaini Zakariyya of the Sultan Foundation, said:

“Religious leaders are the most important and influential block in every society, especially in Nigeria by their nature and space, very religious people.

“Every Muslim, every Christian is proud to be what he is and what he believes. And not only that, he is willing to protect that live with all that he has life, belongings and everything he owns.

“Therefore, unless and until religious leaders are involved directly into the peace-building process to bring about peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, there will be no peace. Nobody has actually the power and the influence like just religious leaders.”

CAN urge politicians to uphold peace treaty

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said Nigeria’s democracy is at stake if electoral violence continues to persist.

As reported by Daily Trust, Okoh said the presidential candidates’ peace treaty must be upheld and enforced across board.

He urged security agencies to be proactive and on standby to impede any imminent violent attack.

He said:

“It is clear that the intention of the National Peace Committee is not just to fulfil all righteousness. The signing of the Peace Accord should be followed up diligently by law enforcement agents in order to ensure compliance by all parties with severe consequences for breaching the agreement.”

