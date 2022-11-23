Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has vowed to restructure Nigeria if he wins the 2023 election

Atiku made this promise to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday, November 22, during his meeting with the organisation

For the former vice president, the demand to restructure Nigeria is part of his plan for the country if he gets the mandate

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, made some firm promises to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), during his meeting with the religious organisation.

Discussing his plans for the country if given the mandate come 2023, Atiku assured the leadership of CAN on Tuesday, November 22, that he will restructure the entire country for good, PM News reports.

The former vice president said CAN's demand for a national restructuring sits well with a part of his manifesto for Nigeria.

According to Atiku, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government that has been in power since 2015 promised Nigerians what they wanted to hear but did another thing when it came on board.

The PDP presidential flagbearer noted:

“There is a difference between the government that ran this country from 1999 to 2015 and the government that has been running this country since 2015 to date. They promised restructuring, but did they restructure?

They told Nigerians what Nigerians wanted to hear, and did a different thing when they got the opportunity. PDP never behaved like that.

“Brothers and sisters, I am here to tell you the truth, what you have presented to us is what I have always believed in and if I have the opportunity, I swear to God, I will do it.”

2023: I believe in your strategy document, Atiku tells CAN

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has told the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that he believes totally in the strategy document of the organisation.

The former vice president made this known during his session with CAN leaders in Abuja on Tuesday, November 22.

Atiku said there is no difference between CAN’s Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria and his position as contained in his policy document and various books he wrote.

