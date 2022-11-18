The director-general of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has predicted how Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election

From the southwest to the northeast, Okupe predicted the states the leading candidates in the election, Tinubu, Atiku and Obi, will win

The Obi-Datti campaign DG said Governor Soludo's statement that Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election is a "ludicrous lie"

Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, has tackled Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state for saying Peter Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election.

Soludo had, in an article he personally wrote, ruled out the chances of the Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate, who also happened to be his predecessor as Anambra governor.

Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, predicted how Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

However, Okupe, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng, described the Anambra governor's prediction that Obi will score 25% in four states only as "ludicrous lies"

2023 presidency: States Peter Obi, Tinubu, Atiku will win

Okupe, who is also a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, went on to predict the 2023 presidential election results in favour of his principal, Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Obi-Datti campaign DG said Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will win all six states in the southwest and three states in the northeast.

According to his prediction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will win six states in the northwest and three states in the northeast.

Meanwhile, Okupe added that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi, will win all five states in the southeast, six in the south-south and four in the northcentral.

He added that the LP flagbearer will secure 25% in the six states in the southwest.

Peter Obi finally reacts as Soludo says he cannot win 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has said he has no time to reply or pay attention to Governor Soludo of Anambra state.

Reacting through the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Ndi Kato, on Tuesday, November 15, Obi said he is preoccupied with convincing voters that a new Nigeria is possible through rigorous campaigns.

The LP flag bearer lambasted Soludo, saying the Anambra state governor is desperate for the limelight, a desire he is unwilling to meet.

Source: Legit.ng