Twitter - A fresh graduate, George Benedict Leo, is trending on social media for wearing a branded Labour Party T-shirt in support of Peter Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The male graduate who was celebrating with his classmates wore a T-shirt with the words: 'Obidiently a graduate, ready to be Yus-ful.'

Peter Obi's supporters continue to show uncommon passion ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

As a tradition in most Nigerian universities, students write tributes on each other's shirts after their final exams.

George, however, took his case a notch higher by proudly flaunting his love for the Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate.

His action attracted comments from his followers on Twitter, with many hailing him for sticking to his political beliefs.

Ogueji Okwudili wrote:

“Congratulations. God will never allow APC and PDP to make you useless.”

Okudiche Marvelin Michael wrote:

“Congratulations bro for most importantly being a useful Nigerian.”

Ebo Arinze wrote:

“The incoming new and yusful generation.”

2023: I’d rather die than fail my supporters, says Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Obi on Monday, November 21 in Lagos said he would rather die than fail his supporters.

Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“I did not know many of them, but I vow not to disappoint them. I am determined not to fail them. I would rather die than fail them. I am going to serve them.”

2023: Labour Party says suffering Nigerians are their political structures

Recall that the national chairman of Labour Party (LP), Hon. Julius Abure recently called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

Umeh added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country

