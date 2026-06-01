Concerned APC Leaders in Kogi State called on President Bola Tinubu and party leaders to ensure candidate selection reflected grassroots support rather than elite endorsements

The group warned that perceptions of favouritism and imposed candidates could have weakened party unity and affected preparations for the 2027 elections

Stakeholders advocated transparent and inclusive primaries, arguing that aspirants with strong grassroots structures deserved equal opportunities to contest

A group of stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State has called on President Bola Tinubu and the party's national leadership to ensure that the selection of candidates for National Assembly seats ahead of the 2027 general elections reflects the preferences of party members at the grassroots.

Kogi APC stakeholders urged party leaders to avoid candidate imposition. CFC

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The group, known as Concerned APC Leaders, made the appeal in a statement issued in Lokoja and signed by its secretary, Mohammed Tijani and made available to Legit.ng.

They urged the Nigerian president to disregard the alleged recommendations of Governor Usman Ododo and Hon. Leke Abejide regarding the development.

The stakeholders argued that decisions on candidates should emerge from broad consultations rather than the influence of a few powerful figures within the party.

Kogi APC demands inclusive primaries

According to the group, relying heavily on endorsements from select party leaders could create a disconnect between the wishes of ordinary members and the eventual choices presented to voters.

"We believe the President should rely on extensive consultations and objective assessments of candidates’ popularity and acceptability among party members and the electorate," the statement said.

The intervention comes as political activities linked to the 2027 elections gradually gather pace across the country, with aspirants and political blocs already positioning for future contests.

The stakeholders maintained that aspirants with visible grassroots structures and established support networks should be allowed to compete freely during the party's nomination process.

APC members in Kogi appealed for fairness and inclusiveness in decisions affecting the party's electoral strategy. Photo: APC

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Concerns over candidate selection process

The group warned that any perception that candidates were being imposed could generate discontent among party members and weaken unity within the APC ahead of the elections.

It argued that a transparent primary election process would improve confidence among stakeholders and strengthen the party's chances of maintaining its political influence in Kogi State.

The statement also noted that several individuals seeking National Assembly tickets have built significant political followings capable of contributing to the party's electoral success if given a fair opportunity to participate.

"Several aspirants being considered for National Assembly positions have established political structures and support bases capable of contributing to the party’s electoral success," the group said.

Call for party unity ahead 2027

The stakeholders further urged the APC leadership to prioritise fairness, internal democracy and equal opportunities for all aspirants.

They also appealed to elected officials, party leaders and aspirants to place collective interests above personal ambitions as preparations for the next election cycle continue.

According to the group, preserving trust in the party's internal processes will be critical to maintaining cohesion and boosting the APC's electoral prospects in Kogi State and beyond as the 2027 polls approach.

Kogi East ADC stakeholders reject consensus plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fresh divisions have emerged within the African Democratic Congress in Kogi East as party stakeholders opposed an alleged plan to adopt consensus candidates ahead of future elections.

The aggrieved members described the arrangement as a threat to internal democracy and accused some party leaders of attempting to impose preferred candidates on the opposition platform

Source: Legit.ng