Labour Party says it has the requisite political structure to defeat the ruling APC and PDP in the 2023 presidential election

The party declared that its structures are suffering Nigerians ready to be freed from the shackles of bad governance

The party's leaders called on Nigerians to remain resolute in their quest for good governance and not be intimidated by the big parties

Kaduna - National chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Julius Abure has called on Nigerians to ignore insinuations that the party has no structure to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that the suffering Nigerians are the LP’s structures.

Leadership newspaper reports that Abure stated this at a northwest one day mobilisation, sensitisation program with national officers in Kaduna state.

Represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouq, the national chairman said the program is aimed at sensitising and mobilising more supporters to ensure they go to the polls against all odds for the success of LP and the Obi/Datti project.

2023: Peter Obi support groups in northern Nigeria to work as one

In the same vein, the Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the vice chairman of LP, North, Engr Zubairu Muhammad stressed the importance of the Peter Obi support groups working together for the same purpose without allowing sentiments among them.

As the coordinator of groups, he assured that every group will be treated as very important assuring that as soon as possible, the groups will be brought under one big umbrella for effective coordination.

Peter Obi: 'OBIdient' movement driven by the masses, says Umeh

On his part, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of LP in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Senator Victor Umeh, has declared that the 'OBIdient' movement is bigger than Obi.

He said the movement is now bigger than Obi himself because it is driven by the masses.

He added that Obi is very influential, stressing that the LP presidential candidate will get support across the country.

Peter Obi asks Buhari to take charge of FG's negotiations with ASUU

Meanwhile, Obi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sit and dialogue with the striking lecturers under the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities to end the nearly six-month strike.

The former Anambra governor said if the president could sit with party leaders over primary election, he should also sit with the aggrieved lecturers to end the strike.

Obi reminded the president that he has just about nine months to finish his tenure, noting that the president can still make significant impacts while in office.

