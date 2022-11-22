A new poll conducted by NexTier, a multi-competency advisory firm shows that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party will win the election should it hold today, November 22.

Premium Times reports that the poll which was conducted in rural communities sampled a total of 2,000 registered Nigerian voters.

Peter is tipped to emerge the winner of the 2023 poll should the election be conducted today. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi

The voters selected from across the six geopolitical zones also excluded those living in the home states of the leading presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

According to the survey, the poll suggests that the 2023 presidential election is a three-horse race between Obi of the Labour Party, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The survey also showed that despite his strong support base in Kano - his home state - Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party is not considered a strong contender.

In addition, results from the poll show that Obi leads in rural communities at 40.37 per cent while Atiku is at a distant second with 26.7 per cent, closely followed by Tinubu at 20.47 per cent.

Also, at 30 per cent, the former governor of Anambra state, the survey said, has the highest net favourability while Atiku Abubakar is at 17.3 per cent; Bola Tinubu at 4.98 per cent and Kwankwaso are at -8.70 per cent.

Educational status and age of respondents

The report also showed that most of the respondents who were ready to vote for Atiku and Tinubu did not have any educational qualifications or voters who chose not to disclose their educational status.

Results from the poll also show that Obi is the preferred candidate of the demography with high educational attainments.

Also, across all age groups, Peter Obi recorded the highest level of preference followed closely by Atiku.

Atiku has the highest preference among the Muslim faithful while Peter Obi is preferred by respondents that self-identify as religious or not.

Source: Legit.ng