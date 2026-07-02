The traditional ruler has announced that his palace will pay the electricity bills of residents, relieving them of the responsibility.

The initiative was launched to mark the first anniversary of his coronation and is aimed at improving the welfare of the community.

The monarch said the programme is part of his broader development agenda, which also includes scholarships and educational support

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The traditional ruler of Okpella Kingdom in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Majesty Michael Sado, has announced that his palace will assume responsibility for paying electricity bills for residents across the community.

The monarch declared that, beginning immediately, households in the kingdom would no longer be required to pay their electricity bills, as the palace would fund the payments as part of a community welfare initiative, The Nation reported.

More power: Monarch takes over payment of electricity bills for all residents in community

Source: UGC

According to King Sado, the intervention is one of the landmark programmes introduced to commemorate the first anniversary of his coronation and reflects his commitment to improving the living standards of his people.

He explained that access to reliable electricity remains essential for economic activities, education, healthcare and small businesses, adding that easing the financial burden on residents would help stimulate local development.

Initiative Part of Broader Development Agenda

The royal father said the electricity bill payment scheme forms part of his administration's long-term development blueprint focused on infrastructure expansion, education, youth empowerment and economic growth in Okpella Kingdom.

The monarch said:

“The programme is part of my administration’s development agenda aimed to expanding infrastructure, improving education, empowering youths and stimulating economic growth in the kingdom."

King Sado noted that the electricity initiative complements several other social intervention programmes already introduced since he ascended the throne.

These include scholarship awards for deserving students, educational support initiatives and the establishment of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre to equip young people with digital and technology-related skills.

He reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing people-centred policies that would improve the welfare of residents while encouraging sustainable development across the kingdom.

The monarch urged members of the community to continue supporting the palace's development programmes, expressing confidence that collective efforts between traditional institutions, government and residents would accelerate progress in Okpella.

Source: Legit.ng