Celyn Ukam has spoken out about alleged abuse by her baby daddy, Dozie, as she shared what she claims she went through during their relationship

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, she alleged that Dozie's mother was also involved, detailing what she claims the woman did

Social media users were shocked by her allegations and used the opportunity to encourage other women experiencing abuse to speak up and seek help

Content creator Celyn Ukam has spoken out on social media about her baby daddy, sharing allegations about what she says she experienced during their relationship.

The TikToker, who was previously engaged to her lover in a well-publicised ceremony, accused him of abuse in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Stories. She detailed what she claims he allegedly did to her throughout their relationship.

Reactions as content creator Celyn Ukam calls out baby daddy over alleged abuse, shares heartbreaking details. Photo credit@celynukam

Source: Instagram

According to Celyn, the alleged abuse began while she was pregnant with their child. She claimed she went through the pregnancy largely on her own and alleged that her future mother-in-law and lover accused her of being possessed by a marine spirit.

She also alleged that they blamed her for Dozie's financial struggles.

Celyn Ukam's allegations against her baby daddy

Fans comfort content creator Celyn Ukam as she calls out baby daddy over alleged abuse. Photo credit@celynukam

Source: Instagram

Celyn further alleged that she was pressured to apologise after calling off their wedding because she was not financially prepared to sponsor the ceremony.

She also claimed that after giving birth via Caesarean section, she began receiving threatening messages. According to her, some individuals allegedly threatened to take her baby out of the country without her consent.

The content creator said she no longer felt safe living in Lagos and shared a photo of herself holding her baby while crying. She vowed to pursue justice, adding that she had reported the alleged threats and abuse through Nigeria's justice system.

As of the time of writing, Dozie has not publicly responded to Celyn's allegations

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Celyn's post by fans

Here are some of the comments below:

@deepcoremelanin reacted:

"Celyn has never had any issue out here. Hopefully this doesn’t air out her laundry…. Y’all stop having kids for this men.

@myfoodbynonye_culinary commented:

"Na everyday marriage dey loose credibility. God forbid."

@henny_baby20 shared:

"A woman will never forget how she was treated during pregnancy!!!!! Some men should learn how to be kind because it takes absolutely nothing to be . Not even a woman that birth a child for you …Omoooo @celynukam_ God will see you through this phase."

@wendy_adamma wrote:

"You’d not understand till you experience a partner who is a gaslighter."

@gbemeeeee said:

"So sad this happened to her! She has always been that girl very hardworking."

@ beingngodoo reacted:

"A wrong partner changes everything. She was doing so well… She will pull through this, IJN."

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic violence

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Ngozi Nwosu opened up about her experience with domestic violence in an emotional video.

The veteran actress recounted how she walked away from her marriage just a day after her wedding, despite her elder sister's efforts to persuade her to stay.

According to Nwosu, her husband would drag her by the hair. She also shared other heartbreaking experiences she endured during the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng