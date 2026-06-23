Osun State University (UNIOSUN) student secured an international research grant from Sigma Xi

The student received the funding to support his research proposal on an invention that is able to detect Lassa fever

The university vice-chancellor Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye commended the student for addressing real-life challenges through innovation

A 400-level Biotechnology student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Philip Ayomide Ogundele, has secured an international research grant.

The grant is said to be worth 950 US dollars from Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honour Society.

A UNIOSUN student receives a grant for inventing a device to detect Lassa Fever. Photo credit: Philip Ayomide Ogundele/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UNIOSUN graduate bags grant

Ogundele was given the grant to support his research proposal titled: ,

“Wearable Biosensor Prototype for the Detection and Surveillance of Lassa Fever Infection in Low-Resource Settings.”

According to a statement issued by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, the project explores innovative approaches to disease monitoring and early detection.

The device is designed for resource-constrained environments where access to healthcare facilities and diagnostic tools remains limited.

The Sigma Xi Grants-in-Aid of Research (GIAR) programme, established in 1922, has a long history of supporting undergraduate and postgraduate students in conducting scientific research with societal relevance.

UNIOSUN management celebrates milestone

Reacting to the achievement, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, described the award as a reflection of the institution’s commitment to quality education and research excellence.

Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye said:

"This international recognition further reflects our commitment to producing graduates and scholars equipped with the capacity to address real-life challenges through research, innovation and knowledge-driven solutions. We are proud of Philip Ayomide Ogundele for this remarkable feat, which demonstrates the immense potential of our students when provided with the right academic environment and support."

UNIOSUN law graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeniyi Faith graduated with first-class honour in Law from the Osun State University (UNIOSUN).

Source: Legit.ng