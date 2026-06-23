UNIOSUN Student Bags International Research Grant for Making Device That Detects Lassa Fever
- Osun State University (UNIOSUN) student secured an international research grant from Sigma Xi
- The student received the funding to support his research proposal on an invention that is able to detect Lassa fever
- The university vice-chancellor Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye commended the student for addressing real-life challenges through innovation
A 400-level Biotechnology student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Philip Ayomide Ogundele, has secured an international research grant.
The grant is said to be worth 950 US dollars from Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honour Society.
UNIOSUN graduate bags grant
Ogundele was given the grant to support his research proposal titled: ,
“Wearable Biosensor Prototype for the Detection and Surveillance of Lassa Fever Infection in Low-Resource Settings.”
According to a statement issued by the University Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, the project explores innovative approaches to disease monitoring and early detection.
The device is designed for resource-constrained environments where access to healthcare facilities and diagnostic tools remains limited.
The Sigma Xi Grants-in-Aid of Research (GIAR) programme, established in 1922, has a long history of supporting undergraduate and postgraduate students in conducting scientific research with societal relevance.
UNIOSUN management celebrates milestone
Reacting to the achievement, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, described the award as a reflection of the institution’s commitment to quality education and research excellence.
Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye said:
"This international recognition further reflects our commitment to producing graduates and scholars equipped with the capacity to address real-life challenges through research, innovation and knowledge-driven solutions. We are proud of Philip Ayomide Ogundele for this remarkable feat, which demonstrates the immense potential of our students when provided with the right academic environment and support."
UNIOSUN law graduate bags first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeniyi Faith graduated with first-class honour in Law from the Osun State University (UNIOSUN).
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng