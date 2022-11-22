The Benue state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has unveiled over 30 branded vehicles across the state

The vehicles were branded for the 2023 governorship campaign in the state and distributed to all the local government areas in Benue

However, the branded vehicles which were unveiled by the party were devoid of the images of the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seems to have taken a different turn with the Benue state chapter of the party given Atiku Abubakar the Rivers state treatment.

The PDP in Benue state led by Governor Samuel Ortom unveiled campaign materials for the governorship election in the state.

The Benue chapter of the PDP unveiled its campaign vehicles without photos of Atiku Abubakar.

At the event, Ortom made good his threat of not supporting the PDP's presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The state chapter of the PDP unveiled the branding of over 30 vehicles put together for campaign activities.

Atiku Abubakar's image missing

The branded vehicles, The Nation reports were without the images of the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate.

It was gathered that the vehicles were unveiled and distributed to PDP campaign coordinators across the 23 Local Government Areas of Benue state.

