As carious political parties kick off their 2023 election campaign, the PDP in Rivers state has omitted Atiku's photos on its branded vehicles

The vehicles, Legit.ng gathered will be used for campaigns in various communities and local government areas across the state

According to a lawmaker, the fact that the vehicles were branded with PDP colours is an evidence of Governor Wike's loyalty to the party

The Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers state has kicked off its 2023 election campaign in the state by releasing photos of its branded vehicles.

However, one thing quite noticeable in the action by the PDP leadership in the state is the conspicuous commission of the photos of the party's 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar from the images on the branded vehicles.

Atiku's photo is missing from the branded PDP campaign buses in Rivers state. Photo: Leadership

Source: UGC

Leadership reports that the branded vehicles numbering about 25 are ready to be unveiled by the party in Rivers state on Monday, October 24, at the PDP's campaign council secretariat along Woji Road in GRA, Port Harcourt.

Key positions in Rivers campaign council

Themed, 'New Rivers Vision Consolidation Project', the state's campaign council's director-general is Felix Obuah, a former chairman of the PDP in Rivers state.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike will be serving on the council in his capacity as the chairman.

The Punch reports that this action by the party in the state comes as there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel in the crisis between the Rivers state governor and the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate Atiku.

Atiku and Wike's rift has over time created division among the party leadership with the latter and his team made up of other state governors calling for the removal of Iyiorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

However reacting to the planned release of the branded buses, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, said there is no cause for alarm.

Nwuke noted that the fact that the vehicles were adorned in PDP colours and its logo shows Wike's loyalty to the party.

His words:

“I haven’t seen the buses myself. I will have the opportunity to confirm it when the campaign office opens its doors to public on Monday. If as you said, the branded buses are not carrying images of Atiku, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“Members of the G5 (Five PDP Governors) have vowed to remain in the PDP. The fact that the buses are emblazoned in PDP colours is a confirmation of their membership of the party."

